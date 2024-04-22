Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $10.86 Million Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,210 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.08% of Marathon Oil worth $10,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,988,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $748,683,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504,754 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091,570 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1,134.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,428 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,591,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after buying an additional 2,904,140 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $997,999.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,921.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $997,999.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,921.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 51,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $1,417,822.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 114,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,104.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 281,332 shares of company stock valued at $7,644,903. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRO. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Argus raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $26.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.76.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of Marathon Oil stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.50. 7,842,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,374,428. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.22. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $21.63 and a one year high of $30.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 17.19%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

