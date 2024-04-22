Ardevora Asset Management LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,673 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $11,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after buying an additional 27,985 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.1 %

DE traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $400.32. 1,125,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,741. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $385.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $383.05. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Melius downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.28.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

