Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 66,551 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 50.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,955 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 66,551 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 2.1% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $23,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 451,581 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $159,841,000 after buying an additional 32,423 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 4,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Signify Wealth bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 6.3% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $7,568,131.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $5,185,255.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,398 shares in the company, valued at $36,157,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $7,568,131.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,421,182 shares of company stock worth $677,574,550 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $609.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $519.53.

Shares of META traded down $20.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $481.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,215,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,967,675. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.13 and a 1-year high of $531.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $494.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $399.98.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 13.42%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

