Ardevora Asset Management LLP Trims Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP cut its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,157 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 35,660 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $128.75. The stock had a trading volume of 995,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,374,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.20. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $95.70 and a twelve month high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.61%.

Insider Activity

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 700,775 shares of company stock valued at $87,615,169. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $173.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.24.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

