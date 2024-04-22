Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Director W G. Champion Mitchell Sells 13,143 Shares

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) Director W G. Champion Mitchell sold 13,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $790,814.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,703.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Argan Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE AGX opened at $61.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.82 million, a PE ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.16. Argan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.37 and a 12-month high of $62.19.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. Argan had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $164.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Argan Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argan

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is 50.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGX. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Argan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Argan by 390.9% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Argan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Argan in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Argan in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Argan from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Argan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

Featured Stories

