ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Gap Up to $87.19

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 87.19, but opened at 89.94. ARM shares last traded at 91.23, with a volume of 7,279,477 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ARM from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of ARM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. New Street Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of ARM in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ARM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of ARM from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 90.28.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is 128.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 86.83.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.25 by 0.04. The firm had revenue of 824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of 762.50 million. ARM's revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARM. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in ARM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

