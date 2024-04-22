Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,825 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 211.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 28.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 254.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VSS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $112.90. The stock had a trading volume of 311,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,127. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $99.03 and a twelve month high of $118.00.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

