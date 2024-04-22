Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE:STZ traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $259.63. 230,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.27. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.81 and a 1 year high of $274.87. The company has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.95%.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

