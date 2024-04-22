Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Has $10.87 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.5% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 280.5% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded up $2.84 on Monday, reaching $500.37. 1,528,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,898,043. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $513.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $479.37. The stock has a market cap of $428.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $405.54 and a 52-week high of $527.16.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

