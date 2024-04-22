Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Has $16.35 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 435,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises 3.7% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $16,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.93. 512,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,095. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $32.28 and a 52 week high of $39.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.84.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

