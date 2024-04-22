Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Has $25.54 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,764 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for 5.8% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $25,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 98.4% in the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

SPLV stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.91. 429,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,210,407. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.49. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $65.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.29.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

