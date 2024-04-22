ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th.
ARMOUR Residential REIT Price Performance
ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -150.78%.
Institutional Trading of ARMOUR Residential REIT
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $431,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,017,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.
ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.
