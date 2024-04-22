Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Artesian Resources from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Artesian Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ARTNA stock opened at $34.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $358.81 million, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Artesian Resources has a fifty-two week low of $33.42 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.55 million for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 7.62%. Analysts predict that Artesian Resources will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artesian Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is 69.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARTNA. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Artesian Resources by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Artesian Resources by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Artesian Resources by 7.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

