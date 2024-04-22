Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 73.85%. The company had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Artisan Partners Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $42.62 on Monday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a twelve month low of $31.27 and a twelve month high of $46.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.67 and its 200 day moving average is $40.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.85.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Artisan Partners Asset Management

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous None dividend of $0.65. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 86.08%.

In other news, EVP Gregory K. Ramirez sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $105,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,403.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APAM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 17th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

View Our Latest Research Report on APAM

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

(Get Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.