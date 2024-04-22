Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.35

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.35 and last traded at $13.39, with a volume of 372543 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Asana in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Asana in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Asana Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.27.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $171.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.59 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 75.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $69,027.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 220,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,414,832.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $69,027.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 220,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,414,832.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $155,414.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 753,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,594,797.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,733 shares of company stock valued at $488,886 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Asana during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Asana by 1,015.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Asana by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Asana by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

