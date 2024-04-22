Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Ashford Stock Down 0.6 %
NYSE AINC opened at $4.80 on Friday. Ashford has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $11.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.64.
Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 17.01% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $206.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.90 million.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ashford
Ashford Company Profile
Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ashford
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.