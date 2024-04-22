Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ashford Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE AINC opened at $4.80 on Friday. Ashford has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $11.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Ashford alerts:

Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 17.01% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $206.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.90 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ashford

Ashford Company Profile

In other news, CEO Monty J. Bennett purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.91 per share, for a total transaction of $982,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,444.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.