ASOS (LON:ASC) Receives “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 375 ($4.67) price objective on the stock.
ASC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.22) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on ASOS from GBX 510 ($6.35) to GBX 490 ($6.10) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASOS currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 466.25 ($5.80).
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ASC
ASOS Price Performance
Insider Activity
In other ASOS news, insider William Barker acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 365 ($4.54) per share, for a total transaction of £47,450 ($59,068.84). 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About ASOS
ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ASOS
- Stock Average Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.