Aspire Private Capital LLC Acquires 23,037 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 67.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,037 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.9% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $58.76. 7,407,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,909,977. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.11. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $47.48 and a 12 month high of $61.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

