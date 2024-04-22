Aspire Private Capital LLC Increases Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBKR. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 211.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,773,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,573 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 234.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 567,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,104,000 after purchasing an additional 397,729 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,566,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,105,000 after purchasing an additional 308,236 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth $18,025,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,882,000 after purchasing an additional 189,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBKR. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of IBKR stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 934,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,319. The stock has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.76 and a 200-day moving average of $92.94. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.83 and a twelve month high of $116.92.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 46,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $4,230,901.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,019,535.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 5,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total transaction of $524,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,929,922.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 46,709 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $4,230,901.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,019,535.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 378,583 shares of company stock valued at $35,841,476. Company insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

