Aspire Private Capital LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,839 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.8% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $362,618,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 682.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,974,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955,040 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $194,197,000. Summit Rock Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $126,776,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 99.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,932,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,726 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

VWO traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,416,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,561,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.55 and its 200-day moving average is $40.45.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

