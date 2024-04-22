Aspire Private Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Aspire Private Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 278,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,319 shares during the period. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF makes up about 3.8% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF were worth $12,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XLSR. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 153.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Lunt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Price Performance

Shares of XLSR traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,868. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.31 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

