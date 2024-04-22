Aspire Private Capital LLC Sells 76 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,678 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,652,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,461,000 after acquiring an additional 91,152 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,393 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,380,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,685,000 after acquiring an additional 82,804 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,502,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,986,000 after acquiring an additional 300,304 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

VTI traded up $2.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $247.64. 3,106,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,300,864. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $253.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.88. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $200.20 and a fifty-two week high of $261.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

