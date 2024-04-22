ATI (NYSE:ATI) PT Raised to $58.00

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at KeyCorp from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ATI. TheStreet upgraded shares of ATI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ATI in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

ATI stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.60. 74,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,690. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. ATI has a 1 year low of $34.10 and a 1 year high of $52.98.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. ATI had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.64%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ATI will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other ATI news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 6,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $268,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 109,331 shares in the company, valued at $4,640,007.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATI. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ATI by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ATI by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 61,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ATI by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 111,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in ATI by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in ATI by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

