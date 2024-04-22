Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stake Decreased by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 323.2% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ADP. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.58.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP traded up $3.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $247.28. 438,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,798,591. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $256.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.22 and its 200 day moving average is $239.19.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $215,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total value of $90,899.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,996.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $215,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,162 shares of company stock worth $3,741,859 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

