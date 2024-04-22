Avalanche (AVAX) Hits Market Cap of $14.88 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for approximately $39.35 or 0.00059072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $14.88 billion and approximately $477.97 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00010684 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00022499 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00013398 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00003682 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006024 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 436,700,511 coins and its circulating supply is 378,010,871 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

