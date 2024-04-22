Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 619,157 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the previous session’s volume of 275,131 shares.The stock last traded at $84.75 and had previously closed at $84.59.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,214,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 21,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Planning LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 196,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

