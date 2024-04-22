Avidbank (OTC:AVBH) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Avidbank (OTC:AVBH – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.54% from the company’s previous close.

Avidbank Price Performance

Shares of AVBH stock opened at $19.24 on Friday. Avidbank has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

Get Avidbank alerts:

Avidbank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to businesses and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for Avidbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.