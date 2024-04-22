Avidbank (OTC:AVBH) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Avidbank (OTC:AVBH – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.54% from the company’s previous close.
Avidbank Price Performance
Shares of AVBH stock opened at $19.24 on Friday. Avidbank has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $22.00.
Avidbank Company Profile
