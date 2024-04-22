Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) traded up 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.23 and last traded at $24.20. 381,166 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,170,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on RNA

Avidity Biosciences Trading Up 6.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 0.77.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.25). Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,219.87% and a negative return on equity of 39.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.08 million. Analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 27,641 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $608,931.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,704.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 27,641 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $608,931.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,704.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 84,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $1,796,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,117 shares in the company, valued at $2,398,182.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,641 shares of company stock worth $4,562,331 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 127.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 295,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 165,797 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 291,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 43,147 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $592,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 202.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter.

About Avidity Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.