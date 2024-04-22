AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AZEK from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AZEK from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded AZEK from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.11.

NYSE AZEK opened at $44.72 on Friday. AZEK has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.92.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. AZEK had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $240.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.12 million. Research analysts expect that AZEK will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,083,444 shares in the company, valued at $52,330,345.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AZEK news, insider Michelle A. Kasson sold 94,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $4,671,501.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,721.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,083,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,330,345.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,431 shares of company stock worth $6,356,622 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in AZEK by 726.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AZEK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in AZEK by 1,441.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

