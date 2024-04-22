B. Riley Boosts Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target to $57.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VCTR has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Victory Capital

Victory Capital Price Performance

Shares of VCTR opened at $47.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.50 and a 200 day moving average of $35.47. Victory Capital has a twelve month low of $27.73 and a twelve month high of $47.85.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.20 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victory Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.