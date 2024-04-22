Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $162.50.

Badger Meter Stock Down 1.0 %

Badger Meter stock opened at $176.78 on Friday. Badger Meter has a 52-week low of $126.66 and a 52-week high of $181.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.94 and a 200-day moving average of $150.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.95, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.17. Badger Meter had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Badger Meter will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 31.12%.

Insider Transactions at Badger Meter

In other news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $195,992.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,328.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total value of $30,952.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,367.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,203 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $195,992.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at $355,328.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,813 shares of company stock worth $448,167. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Badger Meter

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Badger Meter by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Badger Meter Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

Featured Stories

