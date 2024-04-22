Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust (LON:BGCG) Insider Magdalene Miller Buys 7,700 Shares

Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust (LON:BGCG – Get Free Report) insider Magdalene Miller purchased 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 192 ($2.39) per share, for a total transaction of £14,784 ($18,404.08).

Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

LON:BGCG opened at GBX 190.50 ($2.37) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £118.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -432.95 and a beta of 0.61. Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 175 ($2.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 260 ($3.24). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 191.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 195.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust’s payout ratio is -1,363.64%.

Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust Company Profile

Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust PLC is an open-end equity mutual fund launched by Witan Investment Services Limited. It is co-managed by Dalton Investments LLC;Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited;Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.;Matthews International Capital Management, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of Asia / Pacific region.

