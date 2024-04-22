BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) EVP Purchases $20,812.72 in Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) EVP Darryl Schmidt purchased 232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.71 per share, with a total value of $20,812.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,939 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,317.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

BancFirst Trading Up 1.9 %

BANF traded up $1.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.97. 53,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,630. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. BancFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.44 and a fifty-two week high of $104.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.09.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. BancFirst had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $150.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.84 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

BancFirst Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of BancFirst

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.10%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 1,127,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,246,000 after buying an additional 45,629 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of BancFirst from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

