Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,517,532 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 3,039,797 shares.The stock last traded at $4.89 and had previously closed at $4.75.

Separately, Barclays raised Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.22.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.67 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 19.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.1027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,786,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,357,000 after buying an additional 892,960 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,148,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,699,000 after buying an additional 4,139,669 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,217,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,657,000 after buying an additional 124,106 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 770.4% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 7,722,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,036,000 after buying an additional 6,835,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,008,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,313,000 after buying an additional 193,323 shares during the last quarter. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

