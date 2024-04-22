Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.57 Per Share

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, March 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.5738 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Bangkok Bank Public’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Bangkok Bank Public Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BKKLY opened at $18.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.27. Bangkok Bank Public has a 52-week low of $18.17 and a 52-week high of $25.77.

Get Bangkok Bank Public alerts:

Bangkok Bank Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, securities trading, and other accounts; home and personal loans, as well as loans for pensioners; mutual funds; bonds and debentures; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange and foreign instrument, and SMS services; debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

Receive News & Ratings for Bangkok Bank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bangkok Bank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.