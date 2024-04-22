Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.57 Per Share

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, March 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.5738 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Bangkok Bank Public’s previous dividend of $0.23.
Bangkok Bank Public Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BKKLY opened at $18.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.27. Bangkok Bank Public has a 52-week low of $18.17 and a 52-week high of $25.77.
Bangkok Bank Public Company Profile
