Bank of America Increases United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target to $70.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of United Airlines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of United Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.53.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on UAL

United Airlines Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ UAL opened at $51.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.55. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $33.68 and a 52-week high of $58.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Airlines will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of United Airlines

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,601,764,000 after purchasing an additional 700,850 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $351,299,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,018,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,174,000 after purchasing an additional 146,791 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in United Airlines by 23.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,649,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,679,000 after acquiring an additional 885,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in United Airlines by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,159,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,170 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Airlines

(Get Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.