Bao Finance One Day Volume Tops $2.80 (BAO)

Bao Finance (BAO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Bao Finance has a market cap of $641,827.57 and $2.80 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bao Finance has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Bao Finance token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bao Finance Token Profile

Bao Finance’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 tokens. Bao Finance’s official message board is thebaoman.medium.com. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @baocommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bao Finance’s official website is www.baofinance.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings.

These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure.

Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems.

The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go.”

Bao Finance Token Trading

