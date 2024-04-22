Barclays Boosts Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target to $124.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $123.00 to $124.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WYNN. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Wynn Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $121.43.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $94.99 on Friday. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $81.65 and a one year high of $117.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.94.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 31.17%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 16.72%.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 19,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $2,077,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,253,632. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 6,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.27, for a total transaction of $671,938.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,226,850.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 19,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $2,077,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,904 shares in the company, valued at $33,253,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,578 shares of company stock valued at $2,850,282 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,424,780 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $720,104,000 after acquiring an additional 100,246 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $545,957,000 after acquiring an additional 30,460 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,931,323 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $358,183,000 after acquiring an additional 20,091 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,910,031 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $412,938,000 after acquiring an additional 180,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,278,522 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $254,444,000 after acquiring an additional 54,183 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wynn Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Stories

