Barclays Raises Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target to $64.00

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RRR. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho began coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.25.

Red Rock Resorts Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of RRR opened at $57.39 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $37.82 and a 1-year high of $63.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.29.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.55. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 114.32%. The firm had revenue of $462.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

Insider Transactions at Red Rock Resorts

In other Red Rock Resorts news, CFO Stephen Lawrence Cootey sold 7,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $434,204.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,077,473.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 54.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 944,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,491,000 after acquiring an additional 188,095 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 62,948 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 403.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 96,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after buying an additional 77,052 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 137,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. 47.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Featured Stories

