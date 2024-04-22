Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN) Major Shareholder Ned L. Sherwood Buys 5,011 Shares

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 5,011 shares of Barnwell Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $14,030.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,667,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,468,375.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Barnwell Industries Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of NYSE:BRN traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $2.92. The company had a trading volume of 16,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,869. Barnwell Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $2.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average of $2.45. The company has a market cap of $29.36 million, a PE ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 0.19.
Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $6.16 million for the quarter.
Barnwell Industries Company Profile
Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.
