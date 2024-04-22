Barrington Research Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Marcus (NYSE:MCS)

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 51.17% from the company’s previous close.

MCS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Marcus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Get Marcus alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Marcus

Marcus Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE MCS traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.23. The company had a trading volume of 42,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,747. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Marcus has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $17.84. The company has a market cap of $419.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average is $14.43.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. Marcus had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $161.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marcus will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marcus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCS. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marcus by 193.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marcus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Marcus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marcus during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Marcus during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus

(Get Free Report)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.