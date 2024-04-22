Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target Raised to C$6.50 at CIBC

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at CIBC from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$6.75 to C$5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Baytex Energy from C$8.25 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.45.

Shares of TSE:BTE traded up C$0.04 on Monday, reaching C$5.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,960,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,320,958. Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of C$3.83 and a twelve month high of C$6.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.80.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.12. Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post 0.7398601 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.55, for a total transaction of C$142,000.00. In other Baytex Energy news, Senior Officer Eric Thomas Greager acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.25 per share, with a total value of C$85,000.00. Also, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.55, for a total value of C$142,000.00. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

