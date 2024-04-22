Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BECN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 63.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 21.0% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 10.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BECN traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.92. 121,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,602. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.85. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.94 and a 12 month high of $102.83.

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.22). Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BECN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.92.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total value of $306,767.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $16,521.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,805 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total value of $306,767.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,521.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

