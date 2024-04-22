Beldex (BDX) Trading 0.7% Higher This Week

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Beldex coin can now be bought for $0.0381 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $245.85 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,197.57 or 0.04806353 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00059164 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00010691 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00022522 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00012248 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00013443 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00003701 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,923,199,989 coins and its circulating supply is 6,445,819,989 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.