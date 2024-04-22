Berenberg Bank Lowers Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Price Target to GBX 650

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 739 ($9.20) to GBX 650 ($8.09) in a research note issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.36% from the company’s current price.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 445 ($5.54) to GBX 525 ($6.54) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 614.60 ($7.65).
In related news, insider Andrew Briggs sold 40,039 shares of Phoenix Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 526 ($6.55), for a total value of £210,605.14 ($262,174.95). In other Phoenix Group news, insider Rakesh Thakrar sold 16,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 553 ($6.88), for a total value of £90,116.88 ($112,183.34). Also, insider Andrew Briggs sold 40,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 526 ($6.55), for a total value of £210,605.14 ($262,174.95). 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through five segments: Retirement Solutions, Pensions & Savings, With-Profits, SunLife & Protection, and Europe & Other. It provides a range of savings and retirement income products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.
