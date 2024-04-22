Berenberg Bank Lowers Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Price Target to GBX 650

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 739 ($9.20) to GBX 650 ($8.09) in a research note issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.36% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 445 ($5.54) to GBX 525 ($6.54) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 614.60 ($7.65).

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PHNX

Phoenix Group Price Performance

Insider Activity at Phoenix Group

LON PHNX traded up GBX 6.20 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 487.40 ($6.07). The stock had a trading volume of 2,621,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,259. Phoenix Group has a 52-week low of GBX 436.40 ($5.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 614.20 ($7.65). The company has a market cap of £4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,481.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 511.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 497.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.72.

In related news, insider Andrew Briggs sold 40,039 shares of Phoenix Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 526 ($6.55), for a total value of £210,605.14 ($262,174.95). In other Phoenix Group news, insider Rakesh Thakrar sold 16,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 553 ($6.88), for a total value of £90,116.88 ($112,183.34). Also, insider Andrew Briggs sold 40,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 526 ($6.55), for a total value of £210,605.14 ($262,174.95). 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Phoenix Group

(Get Free Report)

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through five segments: Retirement Solutions, Pensions & Savings, With-Profits, SunLife & Protection, and Europe & Other. It provides a range of savings and retirement income products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.