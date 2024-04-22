Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for AJ Bell (LON:AJB)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of AJ Bell (LON:AJB – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 370 ($4.61) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Thursday.

LON:AJB traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 303.50 ($3.78). 449,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 7.16. The firm has a market cap of £1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,785.29, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.90. AJ Bell has a 52-week low of GBX 241.60 ($3.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 346.60 ($4.31). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 305 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 294.03.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a GBX 7.25 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $3.50. AJ Bell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,470.59%.

In other news, insider Simon Turner sold 27,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($3.83), for a total value of £83,982.36 ($104,546.69). In related news, insider Peter Birch sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 327 ($4.07), for a total transaction of £55,590 ($69,202.04). Also, insider Simon Turner sold 27,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($3.83), for a total transaction of £83,982.36 ($104,546.69). Insiders own 33.23% of the company’s stock.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which offers advisers and clients service, easy-to-use functionality, and a comprehensive investment range at competitive prices; and AJ Bell, an investment platform. It also provides Touch by AJ Bell, an investment platform which help advisers to streamline their businesses with investment solutions delivered and managed digitally on their clients' smartphones; and Dodl by AJ Bell, an investment app.

