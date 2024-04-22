Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Big Lots from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average price target of $5.25.
Big Lots Price Performance
Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 90.53% and a negative net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Big Lots will post -10.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,542,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 470.8% in the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 89,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 73,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.
Big Lots Company Profile
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.
