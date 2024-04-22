BITICA COIN (BDCC) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $723.75 Million

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 22nd. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $723.75 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00008949 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00011599 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001498 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66,301.96 or 0.99961991 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00011036 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00008983 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.38 or 0.00103093 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BDCC is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,086,319,319 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.04001394 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

