BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $759.93 and last traded at $751.03. Approximately 159,551 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 624,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $749.98.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price target (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $845.42.

BlackRock Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $805.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $757.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 32.26%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at $335,425,128.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at $335,425,128.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total value of $353,299.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,691,032.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,511 shares of company stock worth $66,778,367 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in BlackRock by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

