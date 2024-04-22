Blur (BLUR) Trading Up 14.3% Over Last Week

Blur (BLUR) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Blur has a total market capitalization of $35.92 million and approximately $47.01 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Blur has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Blur token can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000655 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Blur

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. The official website for Blur is blur.io.

Buying and Selling Blur

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 1,555,576,951.3413243 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.434444 USD and is up 2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 229 active market(s) with $37,357,446.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

